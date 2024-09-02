Expo New Mexico hosts All American Futurity following Ruidoso flooding

Things might be empty now, but come Monday, the Downs at Albuquerque will be filled with an estimated 5,000 people for the All American Futurity.

“It’s a big payday for somebody, someone’s going to walk away with over a million and half dollars. So it’s an exciting day,” said Don Cook, president of racing at the Downs in Albuquerque.

The race is usually held at the Ruidoso Downs, but after major flooding following the South Fork and Salt fires it was forced to close.

“We got the phone called to see if we could put on the remainder of the race meets. So we’ve been running Ruidoso’s race meets since July,” said Cook.

Cook says they immediately stepped up to help their fellow horsemen.

“We want to keep the industry going. If that race would have been canceled, it would have been a horrible thing, that race has been around 65 consecutive years,” Cook said.

The logistics of moving hundreds of horses, trainers and jockies to Albuquerque took a lot of work.

“By the time we got the call, and by the time we ran the first race, it was approximately five days. I’ve been doing this quite a while, and that is usually a 45-day process,” said Cook. “Getting them down to relocate from Ruidoso to here was a challenge. The fair really stepped up and gave us 500 additional stalls. We brought in over 500 horses.”

Horse racing is a big part of Ruidoso’s economy, many were looking forward to the season as a way to bounce back.

But by having the race at the Downs at Albuquerque, Ruidoso Downs and its trainers are able to still make a profit.

“This is the Super Bowl for foot or horse racing. This is the Kentucky Derby. This is the Super Bowl. This is the NCAA Tournament. So basically, your whole entire career, your whole life’s work is the biggest race of the year. So in order to not be able to have it, you know, is a huge hole,” said Heath Taylor, a professional quarter horse trainer. “They could have possibly easily canceled, but for Albuquerque and to step up and house horses, house people, and to be able to facilitate these kind of races with no notice is a tremendous accomplishment.”