Eye on New Mexico: Governor deploys National Guard to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency, deploying the National Guard to help Albuquerque police get control of it in the Duke City.

But how did this come about? It started with a letter from APD Chief Harold Medina to the governor.

In his letter, the chief says Albuquerque’s fentanyl epidemic and a rise in juvenile crime can only be resolved with a consistent and visible police presence.

He says things like welfare checks and prisoner transportation depletes the resources needed to maintain that presence. So, with the governor’s order, dozens of guard members will be in the metro by mid-May.

