Eye on the FBI: Protecting your voting rights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re just over 50 days away from Election Day in this year’s U.S. presidential race and one of the big concerns is election and voting interference.

According to the FBI, their job is to protect everyone’s voice. They work with local, state, federal and tribal partners to investigate any crimes and put information forward. They’re looking at cyberattacks and foreign influence and following up on tips that people submit.

Special Agent In-Charge Raul Bujanda and Public Affairs Officer Margot Cravens stopped by to talk about all of this in our latest “Eye on the FBI” segment and what they’ve seen so far.

