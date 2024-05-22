Eye on the FBI: Teen Academy

The FBI is offering New Mexico high school students an opportunity to see the inner-workings of what they do and get a kickstart on their careers.

The FBI Teen Academy is July 17-19 in Albuquerque. Veronica Flores, a community outreach specialist with the FBI, stopped by to talk about the academy.

Click the video above or here to learn more.