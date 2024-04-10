Eye on the FBI: Transnational organized crime in New Mexico

Two FBI agents stopped by to talk about how they're addressing various organized crime in New Mexico and what you can do about it.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ve heard about the FBI’s efforts to tackle violent crime and gangs but there’s another type of organized crime out there.

Supervisory Special Agent Margaret Girard and her service dog, Skye, stopped by with Special Agent In-Charge Raul Bujanda to talk about transnational organized crime.

Girard and Bujanda discussed what transnational organized crime is. They also talked about what they do, how they relate to violent crimes and gangs and what the public should be aware of.

Learn more in the video above or here.