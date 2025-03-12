Eye on the FBI: Violent online networks targeting kids and teens

The group is accused by the FBI of doing different violent activities and encouraging teens to do those things.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Most kids and teens are online in some form these days but, parents, do you know who they are communicating with?

Raul Bujanda, the Special Agent In-Charge of the FBI’s Albuquerque field office, has a warning for parents about certain violent online networks. Bujanda said they target children and manipulate or coerce them into producing and sharing extreme, gore content and child sex abuse content or engage in acts of self-harm animal cruelty or violence.

What groups should parents look out for? Bujanda warned about 764, described as a prominent violent online network that carries out crimes like these.

What can you do to protect your kid? See the video above for more details.