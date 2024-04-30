F-16 jet crashes near Holloman Air Force Base

An F-16 Viper flies over Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 13, 2020. The 49th Wing is the Air Force’s premiere training base for F-16 Viper and MQ-9 Reaper aircrew; training on average 800 students per year, averaging more than 10,800 sorties and 14,600 flying hours per fiscal year. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — A pilot was able to successfully eject from their F-16 jet just before it crashed late Tuesday morning near Holloman Air Force Base.

The U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed west of the base, near White Sands National Park, at around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, officials confirmed. They also confirmed the pilot successfully ejected themselves from the plane. The pilot was then taken by ambulance for medical care.

Officials said emergency response teams responded to the scene using the White Sands National Park entrance road. The park is open but certain areas are closed to the public because of the emergency response.

All non-emergency personnel are asked to avoid the area to avoid getting exposed to the hazardous chemicals aboard the aircraft.

An investigation is underway into what caused the crash.

NOTE: The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.