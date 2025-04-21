Faithful mourn the loss of Pope Francis in Albuquerque

Grieving parishioners filled Catholic churches across the metro Monday after the passing of Pope Francis.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Grieving parishioners filled Catholic churches across the metro Monday after the passing of Pope Francis.

KOB 4 visited one Albuquerque church where leaders and members are remembering the pope’s legacy, and lessons they plan to keep alive.

“We are keenly aware of the fact that our Holy Father Francis has gone to his eternal reward,” said Father Andrew J. Pavlak, Pastor, Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary. “It is a day of mixed emotions. It is a day of great celebration.”

The typical celebratory Easter Monday mass was filled also with grief over the loss of Pope Francis.

“I couldn’t believe it. I mean, because he seemed to be getting well, but the Lord takes in his time, and he took him on a beautiful day,” said Mearyellen Martinez, Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary parishioner. “We can’t have them forever, you know, not all of us stay around forever.”

Martinez has been a member of the church for 55 years.

“A lot of different priests, a lot of different changes. Yes,” said Martinez.

Now including the loss of who she calls a good pope.

“Wanting to do changes with the people, you know, that we need these changes, you know. And the changes have been very good,” Martinez said.

“Loving, kind, generous, forgiving, you know, humble. He really, he was not a saint himself yet, but I have my hopes for the future,” said Father Andy.

Father Andy says Francis’s papacy came with a lot of firsts and a commitment to his role as the holy father of the entire world.

“He really embraced the reality of what we needed to do as a church and reformation. If you know, papal finances, of course the evil of the problems that we’ve had in misconduct, and asking for the forgiveness and moving us forward,” Father Andy said.

Father Andy says Pope Francis nominated about 70% of the cardinals who will choose his successor, but the decision won’t come from them.

“The Holy Spirit really is in charge. And yes, there are movements in the church that say, ‘We’ll want someone more conservative, want someone more traditional, we want someone more this or that.’ And we don’t know,” said Father Andy.

One thing he does know:

“Now he gets to enjoy his eternal reward. We pray,” said Father Andy.