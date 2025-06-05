Fallen Bloomfield officer Timothy Ontiveros saves 3 lives by being an organ donor

Fallen Bloomfield officer Timothy Ontiveros was an organ donor, and had a procession through UNM hospital. It's called an Honor Walk.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Tuesday, KOB 4 took you on the processional route that started in Albuquerque for fallen Bloomfield officer Timothy Ontiveros.

From Albuquerque to Cuba and Bloomfield, the city he served until he was shot in the line of duty.

But, before this procession, he took an important ride that saved a few lives. Ontiveros was an organ donor, and had a procession through UNM hospital. It’s called an Honor Walk.

Celina Espinoza from New Mexico Donor Services joined KOB 4 to tell you about the organization, and the lives Ontiveos saved by being a donor.

For more information on becoming an organ donor, click here.