Sandia climber speaks out following rescue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Earlier this month, KOB 4 told you about a rescue in the Sandia Mountains where a woman fell more than 30 feet during a mountain climb and was rushed to the hospital.

Now, that woman is speaking with us about her experience, the road to recovery and the unique perspective she brings.

Cassandra Aguirre has been climbing for more than a decade. This climb in particular she does every year, but the mountain wasn’t on her side this time.

Aguirre has been going on outdoor adventures since college, chasing and climbing waterfalls any chance she gets. Her love for the outdoor community even pushed her to become a mountain rescuer herself.

“The reason I do rescue is because it is my community that we go out for. It means a lot to me to be able to give back to that community because they have given so much to me,” said Aguirre.

This month, however, she found herself on the other side of things, needing to be rescued.

“This is what we call ‘traditional rock climbing’ where there isn’t anything in the rock for protection. You bring your gear with you and as you climb up, you find places to slot protection into, and then you clip your rope that you brought with you into it,” Aguirre said.

On Saturday, Aug. 3 she reached the top of her climb and was about to anchor her rope to a tree when suddenly:

“The rock broke, and sometimes you have no control over what the mountain gives and what the mountain takes,” said Aguirre.

Aguirre fell more than 30 feet and tore every ligament in her knee.

The New Mexico National Guard and a handful of rescue crews, including her own, rushed her to UNM hospital.

“To me, seeing them in the sky meant that it would be OK. Without them, we aren’t sure that I would have a leg today,” Aguirre said.

A teacher by day, Aguirre says it’s her community that’s getting her through this hard time.

“My Volcano family, we say at Volcano that no hawk stands alone and that is true, I know I am not alone in this journey because of the outpouring of support that is coming to me from Hawk Nation,” said Aguirre.

Aguirre is expected to have an extensive surgery in November to replace all four ligaments in her knee. She is also on sabbatical from Volcano Vista while she recovers.

There is a GoFundMe page to help Aguirre with medical and rehab costs.