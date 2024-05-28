Families and veterans pay tribute to the fallen on Memorial Day in Albuquerque

Many gathered at Bullhead Memorial Park right here in Albuquerque to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Many gathered at Bullhead Memorial Park in Albuquerque to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Veterans and their families were there to honor the men in women who have served and those who have died in the line of duty.

State and city leaders were also there along with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham who recognized just how rich our state’s military history is.

“New Mexicans have a proud tradition of military service and hold some of the highest per capita commitments to that patriotism in the nation. Our state is also home to no less than four major military installations,” said Lujan Grisham.

Other people KOB 4 spoke to say it’s important to recognize all branches of the military, and those who have served and continue to serve not just today but every day.

“Service is important, we are a nation because of the people who have been leaders and have given service, so to have the opportunity to recognize them on a regular basis is important,” said Gwen Pow.

A parade kicked off the ceremony, followed by a live band and other tributes.