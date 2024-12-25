Families gather for annual Christmas Eve Balloon Glow

Hot air balloonists prepared for the 35th Annual Christmas Eve Balloon Glow Tuesday. It's a free event, open to anyone in the city.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Hot air balloonists and families gathered for the 35th Christmas Eve Balloon Glow Tuesday. It was a free event, open to anyone in the city.

KOB 4 spoke to one of the organizers, Todd Kersting. He says it started with just luminarias, but some balloonists reached out to him wanting to give back to the metro.

Now they have dozens of luminarias and more than 20 balloons out.

Kersting says the holidays are a time to gather with family and friends, but sometimes it can be bittersweet, especially if you’ve lost someone important in your life.

“We are going to pay tribute to people that has lost somebody recently in their lives, and anybody that wants to celebrate overcoming cancer. So it’s a great way to kind of acknowledge them for getting through those tough times,” said Kersting.

Kersting told us having the luminarias and balloon glow is hitting closer to home, after his brother-in-law, Rosario Zito, was murdered two years ago.

Zito was the owner of Giovanni’s Pizza. He was shot and killed during a robbery at the store. Now, Kersting is trying to support his sister during this difficult time.

“It gives me a good feeling to get her out here. Especially during the holidays, because that’s a hard time. Especially, you know, for Christmas and the end of the year, you know? Where you reflect on people that you may have lost,” said Kersting.

Across the arroyo, there are dozens of luminarias in the shape of a heart to honor loved ones who have passed on and anyone celebrating overcoming a health scare.

