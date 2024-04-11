Families push back against proposed changes to Rio Rancho elementary school

Parents and students are speaking up after learning the district is considering converting Puesta Del Sol Elementary School in Rio Rancho to a preschool.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Parents and students are speaking up after learning the district is considering converting Puesta Del Sol Elementary School in Rio Rancho to a preschool.

Why are district officials considering the change in the first place? It’s because the state is mandating full day pre-K for all districts come next fall.

Right now, Rio Rancho schools has a successful preschool and pre-K program called Shining Stars. But it’s only a half day for 700 students, and that just won’t cut it.

During a Rio Rancho School Board meeting earlier this week, district leaders laid out why Puesta Del Sol elementary could be converted, including recent upgrades, declining enrollment, and its location off Southern near Unser.

They say most underserved children live on the south side of the city. But Puesta Del Sol staff and families say they do not support this proposal.

“Thought it would be best to let the parents know since now so we can get a good, strong group going in opposition of this,” said Robert Ortega.

One mom says she understands how badly New Mexican children need early education services.

“As someone who was really appreciative of being able to go to Shining Star, because my son did have some speech difficulties, I know how hard that is to get in, and it’s something we definitely need,” said Audra Scrambling.

But others say the possibility of losing their elementary school is like a punch to the gut.

“Half of these teachers, they’re looking at this as a slap in the face to them and their teaching skills,” said Ortega.

Right now, Puesta Del Sol elementary serves 575 students and has nearly 100 staff members. Where would they all go if this proposal moves ahead?

“They just recently built Joe Harris to ease overcrowding at Maggie Cordova, so how’s that going to affect classroom sizes for the students?” said Tanya Shultz.

A Rio Rancho schools district spokesperson says they’re not interested in displacing students or staff. They say they would ensure the school environment would meet the diverse needs of families.

“They need to think about it really well because I understand there’s other kids in pre-K who needs it, but the kids already here is used to it, they have friends here,” said Emma Graue.

At the board meeting earlier this week, Rio Rancho Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sue Cleveland said they have been looking at facilities and options to expand the mandated preschool program for a year.

Meanwhile, nearly a thousand people have signed an online petition to keep Puesta Del Sol elementary.