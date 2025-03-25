Family, community remembers victims killed in Las Cruces park shooting

Family members, friends and neighbors have come to pay their respects as they try to make sure the victims: Andrew AJ Madrid, Jason Gomez and Dominick Estrada are more than just names.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The Las Cruces community is coming together in the wake of Friday’s mass shooting. Memorials now sit in the parking lot of Young Park, where some of the victims died.

“I’m missing him bad right now. It’s hurting me so bad,” said Justin Gomez, Jason’s brother.

Justin says when his brother, Jason, would smile, it would light up a room.

“Always something about his teeth. And his teeth was so straight he always had to do that. He was like, I need grills. I need to get grills,” said Justin. “He was a good man, no matter what he went through in the day, that was made sure to put a smile on his face. So, he was strong, had a kind heart.”

Jason died in Friday’s mass shooting at Young Park in Las Cruces. He was just 17 years old.

Isaac Ramirez, who says Jason was like a brother to him, says he wished he could’ve been there to help.

“I always told him that I’m gonna go first, and I never, I just wish I was here to help him. Hate to see my brother die without help,” said Ramirez.

Now, Justin and Ramirez just want to make sure Jason will be remembered.

“He always wanted to be a tattoo artist, too, man. He did his first tattoo on me right here,” said Justin.

#RESOURCES: The Family Assistance and Resource Center is open today and tomorrow for anyone impacted by the Las Cruces Mass Shooting.

⏰ 10:00-6:00PM at Las Cruces Convention Center on University Ave

🪪 Open to LC & Doña Ana County Residents

💵 All services are FREE@KOB4 — Monica Logroño (@Monica_Logrono) March 24, 2025

Dozens came out to pay their respects after three memorials were set up in Young Park for Andrew AJ Madrid, Dominick Estrada, and Jason Gomez — the victims who didn't survive Friday's mass shooting.