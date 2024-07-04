Family, friends honor Ruidoso musician killed in wildfires

It's been more than two weeks since the fires in Ruidoso broke out, causing unimaginable destruction and grief for many families.

RUIDOSO, N.M. – It’s been more than two weeks since the fires in Ruidoso broke out, causing unimaginable destruction and grief for many families.

Two people died in the fires, including Patrick Pearson. He’s a well-known musician who had been living in Ruidoso.

His family and friends honored him Wednesday night at his funeral in Albuquerque.

“We were born and raised around his music. I actually just got a flash drive of his music today from the past 30 years,” said Pearson’s children. “His biggest excitement was seeing people get out on the floor while he’s singing to dance and enjoy the music.”

Pearson lived at the Swiss Chalet Inn in Ruidoso. When the South Fork fire raged through the town, he couldn’t get away quickly enough. State Police say they found Pearson’s body near a tree outside the hotel.

“A whirlwind. It’s been a rollercoaster, and draining,” said Pearson’s children.

An unimaginable loss for his family. But they didn’t realize just how many people would share in their sadness.

“Then seeing the out pour of love and support and I guess all the people’s hearts who he really touched with his music, and his voice has been really uplifting to us, I think.”

An unmistakable voice that the community will miss, but will live on in the hearts of loved ones.

“Now we appreciate it more, we love to hear his voice. It kind of keeps us connected to him.”