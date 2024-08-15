Family of APD officer killed in hit-and-run crash seeks answers

It's been more than a day now since an Albuquerque police officer, Bianca Quintana, was killed.

Her family says Quintana always wanted to help others and push everyone to be the best they can be.

Now, her family is hoping whoever did this hears their plea to come forward and help them bring Bianca justice.

“I just want them to come forward. I hope that in their heart, they find that the right thing to do is just speak up,” said Maricruz Dominguez, Bianca Quintana’s sister. “I mean, my sister’s face is all over social media. If you think that was her, if you think that you made that impact, please come forward.”

Dominguez is heartbroken after her sister, Albuquerque Police Officer Bianca Quintana, was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning.

“The vehicle must be damaged. There was car parts that were left over at the scene. We know that they’re missing a headlight. We know that their radiator was leaking. It’s all over the road, and we know that they couldn’t have gotten far,” said Dominguez.

Dominguez says they believe the car could be dark blue or black. But, where the crash happened, on Coors and Chapulin, there aren’t many lights.

“When we were at the station, they did state that there was video camera footage that was being reviewed in regards to trying to come up with the make, model year of the vehicle. There’s not the best lighting in that side of town, so right now, it’s just a hit or miss. We’re just waiting,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez says her mother found Quintana’s belongings on the road, a backpack, shattered Apple Watch and a flashlight that was still on.

“Whoever did make the impact, how did you not see her there? It’s an APD officer’s flashlight, they have good lighting. So it’s just, there’s just a lot of questions,” said Dominguez.

Quintana was a wife and the mother of two young boys who are 5 and 12 years old.

“Her youngest is not really comprehending. Doesn’t really understand, he’s so young that, you know, he doesn’t know that he’s never going to see mommy again,” said Dominguez. “Her 12 year old. I mean, when he got the news, he just cried. That’s his best friend, that was the child that turned her into a mother, her firstborn. I mean, her kids were everything to her, and she made it clear every single day.”

Right now, there are no leads or suspects. Dominguez works at Leo’s Bar, where they’re offering a $1,000 reward for any information.

If you know anything, call the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

