Family of hit-and-run victim works to prevent future tragedies

A family says they're taking matters into their own hands after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A family says they’re taking matters into their own hands after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The Zambrano family is hoping to prevent more crashes in a unique way. They were handing out vests Saturday, and they all say, “Hit-and-run Awareness” on the back, along with the photo and name of Daniel Zambrano.

Back in June, Zambrano was killed while walking across Old Coors Drive. Each vest has reflective parts, which the family hopes will prevent another tragedy.

“Hopefully it saves their life from actually getting hit, somebody can see them, and without actually getting killed, just from walking on the street,” said Anthony Lopez, Zambrano’s nephew.

Lopez and his family are raising awareness to prevent another tragedy. This comes after their loved one, Daniel Zambrano, was hit and killed while walking on Old Coors Drive back in June.

“We’re out here hoping that, you know, these vests can either help save a life and also create awareness for the issues that are happening in our city. It’s not only our uncle that was killed in a hit-and-run accident, but there’s many, many more families out there that are being affected,” said Lopez.

The vests have pockets and reflective strips, but they also honor Zambrano.

“One thing that our uncle really loved was cards. So, that’s one thing that we did for him was we put his cards on there to honor him, honor something that he really loved,” Lopez said.

The back of the vests have Zambrano’s face on them, along with the text Hit-and-run Awareness.

On Saturday, the family handed more than 100 vests out for the first time. The family created the vests using their own money, and are handing them out for free.

“We’re out here to create awareness so that we can save lives, not so somebody else could profit off of them,” said Lopez.

The family says people experiencing homelessness had a special place in Zambrano’s heart. They hope to protect them especially.

“Hopefully, you know, have this vest on, and they are aware of them being around and not just look past them, we want everybody to be seen out here, because we all matter,” said Lopez.

The family is planning on making another batch of vests and handing them out in about three weeks.

In terms of Zambrano’s case, a 16 year old turned himself in last month. The trial is set for September.