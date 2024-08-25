Family of shot Gallup teen offers $10K for information

The family of a Gallup teen that was shot in a random act of violence is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information about the shooter.

In August, 15-year-old Liam Donaldson had to be flown to UNM hospital after getting shot in the stomach.

He told KOB 4 he was out on a walk when he ran into two men who were shooting at each other. Then, one of them turned the gun on Donaldson.

“I believe they were shooting and each other, and then I saw the firearm pointing at me. My first reaction they missed because I don’t feel anything. Then I felt blood and saw it, and they were already gone,” said Donaldson.

Donaldson underwent a five-hour surgery after the shooting, and now has a long recovery ahead of him.

Now, his family is offering $10,000 to anyone with information about the man who shot him. If you have any information, contact Gallup police.