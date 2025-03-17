Fans show support for Lobos during Selection Sunday watch party

Hundreds of people filled The Pit over the weekend to cheer on the Lobos ahead of their trip to the NCAA tournament.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Hundreds of people filled The Pit over the weekend to cheer on the Lobos ahead of their trip to the NCAA Tournament.

There was no shortage of fans, especially when it comes to the University of New Mexico Lobos.

“I’ve been a Lobo fan all my life,” said Andrew Garcia.

Fans came out on Selection Sunday to see where the Lobo men’s basketball team would end up in the tournament.

Coming after Friday’s tough loss against Boise State, the NCAA Tournament is just the right pick-me-up.

“I think that this will be our year, the first year that we make the Sweet 16,” said Christian Montano, a Lobo fan.

While everyone found out the match-up Sunday, some fans were planning the trip long before.

“Every year, everybody calls me wanting me to do another bus trip. So here we are again. We just got back from Vegas,” said Bobby Aragon.

When he heard Cleveland, Aragon was already thinking of the different routes in his head.

“We’re looking about a 23-hour drive,” said Aragon. “We might have to make a stop, sleep overnight in a city nearby, and then continue.”

Tickets cost $1,095 per person for double occupancy, $1,395 for single guests and includes roundtrip bus, hotel and a shuttle to the game. If you only want to ride the bus, that comes out to $600 roundtrip. More info here.

Aragon says tickets to the actual game itself are not included, but they can help with securing tickets.