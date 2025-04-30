Farmington Electric Utility hopes new organization leads to cheaper rates

By this time next year, folks using the Farmington Electric Utility system should be seeing lower rates when they plug in.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – By this time next year, folks using the Farmington Electric Utility system should be seeing lower rates when they plug in. Those rates come after the utility figured out a new way to buy cheap power.

“Right now, we’re in the energy imbalance market, so we’re seeing the savings of benefit of purchasing low-cost power now,” said Hank Adair, director of Farmington Electric.

It’s simple, the less Farmington Electric pays for power, the less their customers do. The plan is to join Southwest Power Pull, a regional transmission organization.

Adair says the partnership means cheaper, more efficient power could reduce prices by 25% for customers.

“RTO has the benefit of not only real-time, but day-ahead markets, and also an organized structure for transmission. Which can lower the cost for transmission services, which also allow us to look at multiple resources and add flexibility and help us keep our costs low,” said Adair.

Farmington Electric customers are paying the lowest rates in the area, and Adair says the partnership can help keep it that way for a system that serves only about 50,000 customers.

“It benefits our customers, and it benefits our opportunity for economic growth, and helps us remain the lowest cost provider of electricity in the region, compared to IOU’s, co-ops and municipalities,” said Adair.

The partnership should go live by this time next year.