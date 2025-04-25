Farmington Fire Department hopes to add third baby box in San Juan County

There are currently two baby boxes in San Juan County, one located in Farmington and another in Bloomfield. Now, Farmington Fire Department will soon be adding a third one to the list.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – There are currently two baby boxes in San Juan County, one located in Farmington and another in Bloomfield.

Now, Farmington Fire Department will soon be adding a third one to the list.

“They saw the need for it, and that’s, you know, the private donations from the first one. People saw that and they wanted to get a second one. So that’s why we decided to have it here on the west side of town, because we already have on the east side of town,” said Farmington Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations, Kilian Carey.

Carey says while they haven’t had anyone use those baby boxes yet, with the recent discovery of a newborn in a dumpster in Albuquerque, they can’t wait to get more resources that could prevent future tragedies.

“That’s terrible news, you know, and that’s something that we don’t want to see here. That’s why we’re trying to give these resources to people out there, that way we don’t have to have those terrible incidents here,” said Carey.

Advocates say baby boxes can save lives because they are anonymous.

“People that don’t feel they have the means to take care of a baby, or they’re scared to surrender their baby. It’s okay to surrender your baby, but do it in a way that’s safe, that way that baby can have a prosperous life. And, you know, and using the baby box as a way for that to be feasible,” Carey said.

Carey says the new baby box coming to the west side of Farmington should be fully installed in the next two months.