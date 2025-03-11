Farmington Municipal Schools breaks ground on new preschool academy

FARMINGTON, N.M. – It’s an exciting time for Farmington School District. After three years, it’s finally time to put the pedal to the metal on the district’s brand new $40 million Preschool Academy.

“To see it come to fruition, very rewarding, and we’re excited to see it come together in the next 18 months,” said Cody Diehl, superintendent of Farmington Municipal Schools.

The new preschool will replace the existing one on Fortuna Drive. The goal is to have all preschoolers within the district under one roof and strengthen the school culture.

“It’s our first exposure to learning in our system. It will also allow us to expand our career technical education center over where one of our preschool academies is currently located,” said Diehl.

According to the district, this will be our state’s largest Preschool Academy and they put it in the right place.

“This new Preschool Academy represents more than just a building. It is a foundation for lifelong learning. It’s an investment in our children and a promise to the families of this community. We are excited for the journey ahead, and cannot wait to see the impact this school will have for generations to come,” said Diehl.

The academy will open in August 2026 and will be the district’s learning hub for more than 400 pre-schoolers.