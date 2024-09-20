Farmington police: 1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting in Walmart parking lot

FARMINGTON, N.M. — A shooting in a Walmart parking lot left one person dead and another wounded Thursday afternoon in Farmington.

Around 12:31 p.m. Thursday, Farmington police officers responded to reports of gunfire in the parking lot of the Walmart on West Main Street. Police say a preliminary investigation found a 53-year-old Shiprock man intentionally targeted a 40-year-old woman who worked there. They say it was based on a prior relationship.

According to police, the man entered the woman’s vehicle and shot her. Then, he turned the gun on himself.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. They took a woman to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries – but police say she is now in stable condition.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and her family during this challenging time. As this is an active investigation, we will provide updates as new information becomes available. The names of the individuals involved are being withheld pending notification of their families,” the Farmington Police Department stated Thursday.