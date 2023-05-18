Farmington police to release new video in mass shooting investigation

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The Farmington police chief is expected to share new video of what officers saw while responding to a deadly mass shooting Monday.

Chief Steve Hebbe will share body camera footage Thursday during a 2 p.m. briefing. The chief will also discuss any possible new evidence and answer questions.

The shooting left three people and several others wounded Monday. Among those wounded were two law enforcement officers.

At least four officers fired 15 shots at the suspect, killing him.

Police revealed Monday the identities of the victims and the suspect. They said Tuesday the suspect had access to 1,400 rounds. They also said he used an AR-15 and a pistol and had access to as many as 10 other weapons at home.

Police will hold the news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday. You can watch it on the KOB 4 YouTube and Facebook pages.

MORE: