Farmington police to update mass shooting investigation

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Farmington police will update where they stand with their investigation into a mass shooting earlier this week.

During a briefing Tuesday, police identified the victims that were killed as 79-year-old Shirley Voita, 97-year-old Gwendolyn Schofield and 73-year-old Melody Ivie.

Police also identified the suspect, who they shot and killed. Officers reportedly fired around 15 shots at the suspect.

Police found the suspect had multiple firearms and fired at homes and cars in the neighborhood. In total, police say they found around 150 shots fired.

Police will hold a news conference Wednesday at 2 p.m. You can watch it on the KOB 4 YouTube and Facebook pages.

