Farmington reduces pool hours due to lifeguard shortage

Farmington Parks and Rec officials are forced to make some changes to their aquatic centers because of a lack of lifeguards.

FARMINGTON N.M — It’s no secret that outdoors is a place where most people want to be in the Four Corners.

“We are a community where outdoor lovers are active and thrive,” said Natalie Spruell, director of Farmington Parks and Recreation.

Before going outdoors to cool off in Farmington, you might want to check what’s open. Farmington Parks and Rec officials are forced to make some changes to their aquatic centers because of a lack of lifeguards.

“All of our facilities have been impacted. We reduced hours, you know, some larger than others,” said Spruell.

While this is impacting all four of the aquatic facilities in the city, the Aqua Park at Lake Farmington is taking the most heat. It was installed just last summer, and now it’s only open one day a week.

“If we’re fully staffed to operate all of our aquatic facilities in the busiest time of the season which is the summer we need 86 lifeguards to be fully staffed and right now we have 46,” Spruell said.

Spruell is asking for the publics help to get more guards onboard.

“It’s a vital role that we need more of,” said Spruell.

Because more lifeguards means more pool hours, and more pool hours means more fun in the sun.

“As we train more lifeguards, bring more lifeguards on our team, we’re expanding our aquatic offerings to the community,” said Spruell.