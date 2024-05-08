Farmington spa owner faces prostitution-related charges

A business owner in the Four Corners is facing charges after one of her employees went to the police about what was allegedly happening behind closed doors.

Farmington police said an employee of a local business called Health Spa realized the job she thought she was hired to do was not what she thought.

According to court documents, she was working for Fu Shuping at a health spa off E. Main Street when she was asked to give more than massages.

“She was describing specific sex acts that were being performed,” said Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe.

Hebbe said officers went to the spa to investigate.

“We found a container for new and used condoms, we found a price sheet,” said Hebbe.

Police arrested Fu Shuping, but she is no longer in jail.

“She’s been released and has charges pending,” said Hebbe.

Her release does have some conditions. She is not allowed to have contact with the alleged victim or any possible witnesses. She’s not allowed to leave San Juan County, and she must attend all of her court hearings.

Hebbe said officers will continue with their investigation.

“Now we’re going through the financial records particularly see what else we can come up with,” said Hebbe.

Fu Shuping will be back in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.