Farmington woman hospitalized after being rescued from lake

FARMINGTON, N.M. – A 39-year-old woman from Farmington is currently in the ICU after being rescued at Farmington Lake Tuesday.

First responders arrived at Farmington Lake around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, after receiving a call about someone drowning. The unidentified woman was swimming to a certain part of the lake in an unguarded area when people started to notice her struggle.

She was rescued by someone on a fishing boat and paddle board, who helped get her to land.

EMS performed life-saving measures and transported her to the San Juan Regional Medical, where she was still unconscious.