Fatal crash near EB I-40 and Eubank, roads reopened

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All eastbound lanes of I-40 traffic reopened at Eubank Boulevard after a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

Around 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, the closure was reported and traffic was being diverted at the Eubank exit. A camera at I-40/Juan Tabo also showed what appeared to be an accident scene.

Around 10:30 a.m., it was reported two right lanes were blocked in that area as the cleanup continued.

New Mexico State Police is investigating the crash.

Details are limited. Stay tuned to KOB.com and click here for live traffic updates anytime