ISLETA PUEBLO, N.M. — Los Lunas police say a fatal crash has closed southbound I-25 at Isleta Pueblo as New Mexico State Police are investigating.

NMDOT reported the crash at mile marker 209 around 5:58 a.m. Wednesday. Around 6:23 a.m., police reported it was a fatal crash.

Details are limited.

