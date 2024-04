ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person is dead and two people are seriously injured in a crash that shut down Tramway at Indian School in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue reported the crash around 9:41 a.m. Friday. Tramway is shut down in both directions from Lomas to Indian School.

Details are limited. However, authorities are asking you to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.