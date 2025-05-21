Father of 8-year-old attacked in local restaurant speaks out

Britton Rose says his 8-year-old daughter is expected to be OK. He says this attack is still a shock to them, but he is relieved the alleged attacker is behind bars.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Nichalas San Souci is facing multiple charges for reportedly hitting an 8-year-old girl over the head with a beer bottle, and then slicing her neck in April.

Britton Rose says his 8-year-old daughter is expected to be OK. He says this attack is still a shock to them, but he is relieved the alleged attacker is behind bars.

“There wasn’t much behind his eyes at that time,” said Rose.

Rose says he saw 24-year-old Nichalas San Souci inside Saggios, moments before he allegedly attacked his 8-year-old daughter.

That day in April started no different than any other.

“We all decided we were going to go out to eat as a family, and we picked Saggios. It’s a favorite of ours,” said Rose. “My daughter asked if my wife would take her to look at the fountain that’s inside of the restaurant, and so they did.”

Soon after, he heard his wife yelling.

“I heard a loud pop and screaming, and then I could hear my wife yelling ‘stop, stop’ as loud as she could over the entire restaurant,” Rose said.

He says that’s when San Souci hit his daughter in the head with a beer bottle, then continued to slice her throat.

Rose says people inside Saggios stepped in to help, before he fought off San Souci, but it didn’t stop there.

“Later, after our original altercation, he did stand back up, and he pulled out a knife. Which at first I maybe thought he was going to use against me, but quickly I could tell that his intention diverted, and he was looking back over towards my daughter. So I wanted to make sure that I could get in between him and her,” said Rose.

Rose says they confronted San Souci about the incident.

“After he got up, all he could say is that ‘she got in my way,'” Rose said.

The little girl got 19-stitches and is expected to be OK.

Rose says he has no words for San Souci. But, District Attorney Sam Bregman says he will make sure he doesn’t get away with the crime.

“It is so, so disturbing. The idea that you go to a family pizza parlor, and your 8-year-old is attacked,” said Bregman.

Bregman says San Souci could face many years behind bars if found guilty.

“The individual was indicted for first-degree child abuse, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s facing 22 and a half years. If he’s convicted of that child abuse, that is mandatory 18 years,” said Bregman.

Rose says at the end of the day, he’s thankful his daughter is OK and, for the people who stepped in to help his family.