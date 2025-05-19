Father speaks up 2 days after daughter was stabbed to death

A local father is sharing his daughter's story after she was stabbed to death just days ago.

Detectives described what seemed to be a complicated love triangle between Reina, her ex-boyfriend and his current girlfriend. But Reina’s father, Vincent Aragon, told KOB 4 his daughter didn’t want anything to do with them and now because of this senseless act, he’ll never be able to see her again.

“The morning she was supposed to come over here, instead of her showing up at my front door, it was two detectives,” Vincent Aragon said.

On Saturday, Vincent got the news no parent wants to hear.

“They said, ‘Well, there was an incident at a nearby apartment complex,’ and I already knew,” he said.

Vincent said his daughter was trying to get her things back from her ex-boyfriend.

“I told her, you know, just cut ties and just leave it. This kid has always kind of rubbed me the wrong way, and I warned her that he could be dangerous,” Vincent said.

On Friday, Reina Aragon was getting off of work when police say her ex-boyfriend, Jason Clifford, and his current girlfriend Ashlynn Battle confronted her and Clifford’s roommate. After a brief fight, they left. Later they went to the Sandia Village Apartments.

“They come back, and they say that they saw my daughter trying to break the windshield on his truck and kicking the front bumper,” Vincent continued. “Apparently Jason went to go and try to stop her, and Ashlynn got out and got into an altercation with my daughter.”

Battle told police Reina came up to their car and tried to hit her, then she said she stabbed Reina

“The autopsy report shows that my daughter was stabbed a total of four times, once in the abdomen, two superficial wounds in the chest area, and then another one that was stabbed so hard it went through her chest plate, into her heart,” Vincent said.

Vincent said he wants to share his daughter’s story because she no longer can, but especially after seeing comments online defending Battle.

“It’s just not self-defense that girl, she took my daughter from me,” he said.

Vincent said at just 18-years-old, his daughter had her entire life ahead of her.

“I was planning a graduation, not a funeral, and it’s just, I don’t know where to go from here,” he continued. “She had so many plans and so many dreams.”

Reina went to Moriarty High School and was set to graduate Wednesday.

“She was going to go join the Air Force. She’d been in ROTC all throughout high school,” he said. “This has been her dream, that was all taken from her, you know, too short. She was supposed to be here.”

Vincent said his daughter would light up the room when she walked in, and he plans to keep that memory alive.

“She was a wonderful, loving, warm-hearted person. Only wanted to help people,” he said. “She wanted to serve her country. She wanted to travel the world and see what all was in it. She lived in Albuquerque her entire life, and she just wanted to see what else was out there.”

Battle faces an open count of murder. There’s no word yet if Clifford will face any charges, but Vincent hopes he’s held accountable. Until justice is served, Vincent said he’ll continue to share his daughter’s story.

“My daughter is not here to tell her side of the story. So I want her to be able to speak now from heaven. I want her to be able to be seen for the person that she was, and not be made out to be somebody that would do any of the sort of stuff that they’re talking about,” said Vincent.

