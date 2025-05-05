FBI investigates threat to Roswell Independent School District

It was a scary morning for parents and students in Chaves County. The entire Roswell Independent School District was under lockdown and shelter in place orders.

CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. – It was a scary morning for parents and students in Chaves County. The entire Roswell Independent School District was under lockdown and shelter-in-place orders.

The Roswell Police Department says someone called Valley View Elementary threatening to shoot up the school.

They say the call was made from outside the country, and they don’t believe there’s any threat to the schools tonight.

The FBI is now investigating.