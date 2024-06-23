FBI offers $10K reward for info on the cause of Ruidoso fires

The FBI is offering a reward for anyone who may have information on what caused the fires near Ruidoso.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The FBI is offering a reward for anyone who may have information on what caused the fires near Ruidoso.

According to the FBI, the reward is up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and connection of the person or people responsible for starting the fires.

If you have any information, you can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit http://tips.FBI.gov.