Federal and state officials host housing information fair

Ask anyone who's tried buying a house in the last couple of years, and they'll tell you it's tough. It's even harder for Native Americans.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Ask anyone who’s tried buying a house in the last couple of years, and they’ll tell you it’s very tough. It’s even harder for Native Americans.

That’s why, on Wednesday, the feds and state leaders threw a house party of sorts to help Native families navigate the housing market.

They were able to get counseling from various agencies, lenders, vendors, and get information on loan programs.

“We’re bringing in not just folks who are used to talking about housing but folks from the community. We’re going to where they are to talk about homeownership,” said Candace Valenzuela with Housing and Urban Development.

Officials also spoke with high school students at Bernalillo High School to help them understand financial literacy and give them tips on the path to homeownership.