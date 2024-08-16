Federal authorities will not seek death penalty for man accused of killing NMSP officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Federal authorities will not seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare earlier this year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque filed the motion Wednesday, stating their intent to not seek the death penalty for Jaremy Smith.

In April, a federal grand jury indicted Smith on charges related to the fatal shooting. Federal authorities filed the charges in March.

Police say Officer Hare was killed inside his State Police vehicle on the side of I-40 while trying to help the suspect deal with a flat tire. The suspect then took off in the vehicle before crashing it.

For more than two days, law enforcement agencies in New Mexico and surrounding areas looked for Smith. Then, a Murphy’s gas station employee offered a tip to law enforcement that ultimately led to them capturing Smith in Albuquerque.

Smith faces federal charges of:

Carjacking resulting in death

Causing death by the discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime

Kidnapping resulting in death

Being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Possession of a stolen firearm

Interstate transport of a stolen vehicle

If convicted, Smith could face a mandatory life sentence. He is not eligible for parole.

Smith is also charged with murder in South Carolina for allegedly killing a paramedic. He is currently behind bars.

MORE: