Federal judge approves partial termination of APD/DOJ settlement agreement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Police Department is another step closer to being free from the Department of Justice’s oversight.
That’s after a federal judge approved a partial termination of the settlement agreement between APD and the DOJ.
KOB 4 first told you about this milestone last week when a DOJ monitor released a report, saying APD is 100% compliant with all the DOJ’s reforms.
Next month, that same federal judge is expected to consider narrowing the settlement agreement even further.