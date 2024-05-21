Federal judge approves partial termination of APD/DOJ settlement agreement 

The Albuquerque Police Department is another step closer to being free from the Department of Justice's oversight.

That’s after a federal judge approved a partial termination of the settlement agreement between APD and the DOJ.

KOB 4 first told you about this milestone last week when a DOJ monitor released a report, saying APD is 100% compliant with all the DOJ’s reforms.

Next month, that same federal judge is expected to consider narrowing the settlement agreement even further.