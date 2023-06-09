Albuquerque hosts largest, oldest flamenco event outside of Spain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The largest, oldest flamenco event outside of Spain is coming to various venues in Albuquerque over the next week.

The Festival Flamenco Alburquerque is turning 36 this year. The nine-day event will feature:

23 performances

60+ free and paid workshops

12 internationally-based performance companies

1 New Mexican company

114 performers.

UNM and the National Hispanic Cultural Center are among the hosts, as an event organizer explains in the video above.

Footnote: Notice the extra “r” in “Festival Flamenco Alburquerque.” Albuquerque was known as Alburquerque when Spanish settlers first founded the city in 1706. At the time, settlers called the city, La Villa de San Francisco Xavier de Alburquerque.