Fight turns deadly in Roswell, teen charged

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Just hours after his release from jail, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed during a fight Friday night with a 17-year-old who he allegedly threatened.

The shooting happened Friday night around 8:30 p.m. at a home on East Albuquerque Street in Roswell.

Police say 27-year-old Angel Brouillette had been released Friday from the Chaves County Detention Center. Hours later, Brouillette arrived at 17-year-old Angel Gonzalez’s home, reportedly with a bottle of alcohol in his hand.

Brouillette threatened Gonzalez and his brother and tried following them into their yard. Gonzalez allegedly tried to use a shotgun, then a handgun, to try to get him to leave. Then, as Gonzalez’s brother went inside, Brouillette reportedly walked into the street and made another shooting threat. At that time, Gonzalez is accused of shooting and killing Brouillette.

Gonzalez allegedly ran from the scene and tried throwing away the gun as police looked for him. Police arrived at the home and found Brouillette fatally shot around that time.

While police executed a search warrant on the house Saturday afternoon, Gonzalez allegedly approached them and was taken into custody for questioning. He was held in custody until an investigation turned up evidence that warranted Gonzalez’s arrest.

Gonzalez was arrested by police and taken to a juvenile detention center. He faces charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a handgun.