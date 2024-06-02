Fighter jet crash detours traffic to Brooks & Dunn concert at Isleta Amphitheater

This past week's F-35 jet crash in the South Valley is majorly impacting country music fans Saturday night.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This past week’s fighter jet crash in the South Valley is majorly impacting country music fans Saturday night.

University Boulevard near the crash site is still shut down, meaning anyone headed to the Brooks and Dunn concert is having to take a detour.

A line of cars is trying to get to Isleta Amphitheater in time for the 7 o’clock show.

University Boulevard south of Rio Bravo is closed until further notice. That means all drivers have to take Bobby Foster Road to get around the crash site.

On Tuesday, a fighter jet crashed while taking off from Kirtland Air Force Base. The pilot ejected before impact, but went to the hospital with serious injuries.

Those jet fighters are considered the country’s most advanced and are known as the first line of defense for the United States and its allies.