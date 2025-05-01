Film composer gives advice to children entering the film industry

The film industry has become a star in our state. One community is giving it the red carpet treatment to gain more interest.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – The film industry has become a star in our state. One community is giving it the red carpet treatment to gain more interest.

“The program is great, and the whole region supports film, as does New Mexico. So we think it’s really important for the kids to learn what they can learn, and to connect and network and work in the business,” said Lance Bendikson, film composer and music producer.

Interest in the film industry for folks in the Four Corners continues to grow, and not just from those wanting to get into the film industry, but also those already in it.

Last week, Bendikson met with children in the area and showed them some tricks to impress an audience during film and media day at San Juan College.

“What’s nice about Farmington is it is close to Santa Fe, it’s close to Albuquerque. So you’re going to have casting calls. You’re going to have all kinds of opportunities for volunteering, workshops,” Bendikson said.

They’re learning from someone who’s been in the striking a chord for at least 25 years.

“I worked with a group called ‘Cowboy Junkies,’ and I worked with a group called ‘The Fray.’ I love film. So about, oh, I’d say 10 years ago or so, I started doing film scores. I have an Emmy for a PBS score,” said Bendikson.

Bendikson says the best advice to get into the industry.

“Find your own personal passion and just dive in. Then be patient, persistent, and meet as many people as you can, be as nice as you can, and opportunities will come,” said Bendikson.