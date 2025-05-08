Financial expert talks money management amid rising tariffs
There's a lot of uncertainty in the financial world. Between rising tariffs and a volatile stock market, even seasoned investors are getting concerned.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There’s a lot of uncertainty in the financial world. Between rising tariffs and a volatile stock market, even seasoned investors are getting concerned.
David Hicks from Oakmont Advisory Group joined KOB 4 in studio to help us all navigate this.
Watch the video above for the full interview.