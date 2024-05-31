BCFR crews battle fire at 3 South Valley properties

Fire crews are battling a major fire near Second Street and Rio Bravo that has shut down Second Street in the South Valley.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Multiple Bernalillo County Fire Rescue crews are battling a major fire that has reportedly spread to three properties in the South Valley.

According to Bernalillo County Fire Rescue, the fire started around 4:30 a.m., in the area. They say the fire is burning at a paper recycling company, a towing company and a salvage yard – and various items are on fire, including cars and paper pallets.

All South Valley units – five engines and four other trucks – are battling this fire, per BCFR. There are no evacuations at this time.

Second Street is shut down at Bowers Road and Valley High Road. You should avoid this area.