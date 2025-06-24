Fire officials on high alert due to dry weather conditions, upticks in fires

The Four Corners region isn't dealing with firefighters. Fire officials know things can change in a moment's notice.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – The Four Corners region isn’t dealing with wildfires. Fire officials know this could change in a moment’s notice so, they are taking extra precautions.

That means reinstating a burn ban for the second time this summer.

“June in general, and the end of June going into July, we see an uptick in our fires, just because of the environmental conditions. Just last week, we had four human-caused fires that spread into the wild land urban interface,” said San Juan County Fire Chief David Vega.

Due to the uptick in fires and dry weather concerns, fire officials are on high alert in the Four Corners.

“Anything that we can do to be proactive, to prevent the fire from even happening, it’s going to be a benefit to us in the community,” Vega said.

Right now, there is a burn ban in place.

They say the lack of moisture along with the start of the firework season is what’s kicking that concern into high gear.

“As we get into the height of fire season, certainly with fireworks becoming on sale, it raises the hair on the back of our neck,” Vega said.

Farmington fire says they will be all hands on deck throughout the Fourth of July festivities.

“We’re going to up staff brush trucks in the city, so that way we can have additional staffing,” said Farmington Fire Department Deputy Chief Tom Miller.

