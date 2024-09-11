Fire scorches exterior of grocery store in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fire near a Smith’s grocery store at Lomas and San Pedro in Albuquerque left the exterior of the building scorched overnight.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded around 12:17 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a fire outside of the store. When crews arrived on the first engine, they found that fire extended to the building.

For 30 minutes, they went to work with another engine crew and a ladder crew, as seen in a bystander video posted on social media. Finally, they got the fire under control and limited the damage to the exterior of the south side of the building.

Courtesy of Albuquerque Fire Rescue/Instagram Courtesy of Albuquerque Fire Rescue/Instagram

AFR reported no injuries to anyone during the fire. They’re still investigating the cause of it.

A nearby business and a KOB 4 photojournalist both observed that the store was open Wednesday.

We will keep you posted with updates on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News as we learn more.