Firework safety to know for the Fourth of July

You can use some fireworks in some places while all fireworks are banned in other places. Here's what to know for the Fourth of July.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fireworks are a big part of the Fourth of July, just like cookouts and fun in the water, but they can be dangerous if you’re not careful.

According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, they responded to over 100 outside fires last Fourth and a few structure fires.

“We normally run 20 to 30 outside fires a day so we do see an increase in calls around the Fourth,” Lt. Jason Fejer said.

They also issued a couple of cease-and-desist orders to people who shot off fireworks illegally.

This year again, they’re reminding people that there are limits to where you can set off fireworks.

“All fireworks are banned in any open spaces or the bosque. And of course, we have legal and illegal fireworks within the city limits,” Lt. Fejer said.

The question is, how do you identify what’s legal and what’s not? When you’re shopping, pay attention to the label.

“Anything that is labeled caution on an individual firework is ok to set off in the city limits. Anything labeled warning is illegal,” Lt. Fejer said.

If you’re caught setting off illegal fireworks in the city limits, you could face a hefty fine or even jail time.

To report illegal fireworks within city limits, remember 311.

“If you are reporting illegal use of fireworks do it through the 311 app. If something starts on fire, definitely call 911. Part of the response that we’re doing with the 311 app and the Fire Marshals Office is to try to keep our front lines available in case something actually starts on fire and they are available for medical emergencies,” Lt. Fejer explained.

You can call 311, go online or use the 311 app.

Remember, if you do light fireworks, have a water source on hand. After using them, you should soak them to prevent any further sparks.