Firework shows canceled in Ruidoso, Las Vegas

While folks in Albuquerque are gearing up to watch the fireworks show at Balloon Fiesta Park, people in other parts of New Mexico had to make different plans.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — While folks in Albuquerque are gearing up to watch the fireworks show at Balloon Fiesta Park, people in other parts of New Mexico had to make different plans.

Ruidoso and Las Vegas have both canceled their Fourth of July celebrations.

Ruidoso cited the ongoing recovery they are going through after flash flooding and the devastating South Fork and Salt fires.

In Las Vegas, massive flooding knocked out the water treatment center. The city has had water restrictions in place and last week they announced they were canceling their annual Fourth of July fiesta because of those restrictions, saying the city is barely keeping up with the current water demand.

The fiestas in Las Vegas tend to bring in more than 10,000 people, along with multiple vendors and performers. A local musician says he agrees with the decision to cancel the event, but admits it throws a wrench in his plans.

“Unfortunately, I won’t get to play, I was scheduled to play a couple of times,” Reyes Montoya said. “I will always get other gigs, fiestas will always be a tradition, and New Mexico is very strong. The roots will be showing next year.”

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez usually walks in the parade. While she won’t be in Las Vegas this year, she wants to remind her constituents that help is on the way.

“My heart breaks, like we all love fiesta,” Leger Fernandez said. “The fact that fiesta is canceled is so hard for all of us. It’s when we have family reunions, we have that parade. I know it is so, so hard, my heart is with you. My prayers are with you, and funding is available for you. That’s what I can provide and we have provided that.”