Fireworks no longer allowed at McGee Park in Farmington

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – For nearly the past 10 years, McGee Park has been the party spot when it comes to the annual Fourth of July celebrations.

“Back in April, we started planning for this year’s event, preparing our emergency operations plan and noted that there were instances that have occurred through time, fortunately, none that were extremely detrimental,” said Mike Stark, manager of San Juan County.

In 2024, more than 8,000 people spent the Fourth of July at McGee Park for the annual event. But with reports of carelessness with fireworks, or lighting off fireworks while under the influence, and close calls with pedestrians and cars:

“There’s just no way to hold, hold such an event without appropriate insurance coverage,” said Stark.

Stark says coverage requires a liability waiver along with a demonstration on how to safely light off fireworks for everyone entering the park

“And of course, there’s no practical way for us to manage something like that,” Stark said.

But no insurance means no event.

“We don’t want to put the citizens at risk, you know, they have an expectation of safety when they come to a public facility. If there are known risks, we want to make sure that we have insurance coverages that handle and mitigate those types of risks should something go poorly,” said Stark.

Folks in the Four Corners still have a ton of other events to attend. The Farmington display is on the July 3, the Bloomfield display on July 5, and the Film Four Corners will be bringing back the Freedom Days Electric Light Parade.