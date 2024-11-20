First look: Thanksgiving weather in New Mexico

Meteorologist Brandon Richards | KOB

Brandon Richards’ Midday Forecast for Nov. 20, 2024

Here's our first look at what weather we may see on Thanksgiving in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thanksgiving is a little over a week away which means we are starting to see what the weather will be like for the holiday.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards takes a first look at Thanksgiving weather in New Mexico, in the video above.

MORE: