First look: Thanksgiving weather in New Mexico
Here's our first look at what weather we may see on Thanksgiving in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thanksgiving is a little over a week away which means we are starting to see what the weather will be like for the holiday.
Meteorologist Brandon Richards takes a first look at Thanksgiving weather in New Mexico, in the video above.
